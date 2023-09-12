'Virgin River' Is Letting the Yuletide Ring in Epic Christmas Episodes – See the First Look!

The Netflix hit is getting in the holiday spirit with two special episodes premiering on Nov. 30

Courtesy of Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 501 of "Virgin River"

It may only be early September, but Virgin River is already getting in the Christmas spirit!

The hit drama series returned for season 5 on Sept. 7. The second half of the season, consisting of two epic Christmas episodes, will be released on Netflix on Nov. 30 — and fans can now get a first look at the holiday magic that's to come.

Season 5 of Virgin River follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she makes a big decision about her future and deals with an unexpected hardship. Meanwhile, her fiancé Jack (Martin Henderson) deals with challenges of his own — including facing his ex-girlfriend, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) — and the community attempts to rebuild after devastating wildfires.

The trailer begins with everyone gathered around a group of Christmas trees and singing carols. Mel and Jack hold hands and look around with wonder. Someone declares, "Merry Christmas!" and the crowd erupts into cheers.

Then, Mel shares that she's searching for her biological father. "I want to know more about what happened," she explains.

The town gets ready for the holidays with a Christmas tree-decorating competition. Denny (Kai Bradbury) unpacks decorations with Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O'Tool) and remarks that he didn't realize the contest was so competitive. When he asks what the grand prize is, Doc responds, "It is a Yule log and a year of bragging rights."



Denny and his girlfriend Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) seem to be picking up where they left off in episode 10, in which she shockingly revealed that she might be pregnant. However, she has her own doubts about motherhood. "What if I can't handle it?" she worries. "What if I'm not a good mom?"

Later in the trailer, Charmaine goes into labor with her twins, and Mel is there to help. "Listen to me. You're gonna be fine," Mel tells her as she cries out in agony.

The nurse practitioner then puts on a brave face and adds with a smile, "Are we ready to do this?"

Brie (Zibby Allen) casually approaches Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), who asks if she's following him. She looks up and sees a mistletoe hanging above them. Brady notices it too, and his lips curve into a sly smile.

Courtesy of Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River' Season 5

Meanwhile, John “Preacher” Middleton (Colin Lawrence) is seen sitting on his bed and looking tense as he listens to a phone call. The other line declares ominously, "This thing's about to blow up." Then, Kaia (Kandyse McClure) walks in. She asks if he can tell her anything at all.

At the end of the trailer, Mel, standing beside Preacher, tells Jack: "We did it, we found my father." When her fiancé says that's "amazing," and asks where he is, Preacher has a surprising answer for them. It turns out, Mel's father is closer than they thought.

"He's still right here," Preacher says. "In Virgin River."

Speaking to Tudum from the set of the Christmas episodes in 2022, Henderson revealed that the holiday specials would unveil "new and unexpected" histories of the community.

"Mel and Jack are on a scavenger hunt for a very personal [thing] — I can’t give it away, though — which leads them to all sorts of new and unexpected histories of Virgin River," he said at the time. "A few skeletons in the closet.”

The star also teased upcoming holiday fun, along with a "bit of drama" and "tension."

"We have ice-skating, we have snowflakes," he continued. "The Sheridans come to town. Mel’s family’s not there, except for Joey [Jenny Cooper] and Nate [Dan Payne] and their kids. And there’s a bit of drama around that. And then we have the big Sheridan family Christmas, but of course my parents are in the middle of a divorce, so there’s a little bit of tension there, to say the least."

"It’s just your typical Virgin River Christmas!" he added.

The two Christmas episodes — labeled as part two of Virgin River season 5 — premieres Thursday, Nov. 30 on Netflix. The first four seasons, along with the first 10 episodes of season 5, are available to stream on Netflix now.



