Virgin River fans are all making the same joke about season 4's cliffhangers

After binge-watching all of season four, Virgin River fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts and feelings. First came tthe complaints about the season finale, followed by questions over how Charmaine Roberts is still pregnant. And now fans are all making the same joke about how the cliffhangers and bombshells are always followed by serene music and scenery shots.



Fans of Virgin River will know the show is ultimate comfort viewing. While it's dramatic and heartbreaking at times, it's also essentially like a big hug in a TV show, and always leaves you feeling pretty warm and fuzzy inside.

Part of this is the beautiful setting of Virgin River, and fans have been joking about how every chaotic / shocking scene is always followed up with a nice landscape shot.

Photo credit: Netflix

As one person put it, "I love when something extremely shocking happens on Virgin River, and then they just play that calming music with a panoramic view of beautiful water and trees like it’s no big deal. #VirginRiver4 #virginriver."

Someone else added, "This is the show's ENTIRE VIBE and it is ridiculous and amazing" while a third wrote, "The acting and general storyline on Virgin River is so bad but the scenery is so pretty I just keep watching it."

VIRGIN RIVER IS BACK YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS



DRAMA AND BEAUTIFUL SCENERY



That’s it. That’s the show. And I love it. — Hillary 🐋 Ocean Ogier 🌊 (@mellowhale) July 21, 2022

I love when something extremely shocking happens on Virgin River, and then they just play that calming music with a panoramic view of beautiful water and trees like it’s no big deal. #VirginRiver4 #virginriver — Valerie (@Val_South) July 21, 2022

Officially invested in Virgin River, but less for the plot and more for the setting’s scenery. — Erica McCall (@birdstheword_24) March 13, 2022

I swear Virgin River always has a dramatic ending to each episode only for everything to cut to a new scene and be fine at the beginning of the next#VirginRiver — Zen 🕉 (@idiehzen) July 24, 2022

Seeing as Virgin River season 5 has already been confirmed, there's plenty more where that came from.

You Might Also Like