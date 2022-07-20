Virgin River: Everything we know about season 4, including release date, cast and more

A year after the third season of Netflix’s Virgin River left viewers with a handful of unsolved mysteries, the drama is about to make a return with its fourth season.

Making its debut in 2019, the show – which The Independent’s Leonie Cooper hails as “a Hallmark movie with a soul” – follows nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) whose relocation from Los Angeles to a secluded Northern California town, leaves her surprised by what, and who, she finds.

Here’s everything we know about Virgin River season four.

When will season four be released?

The 12-episode season four of the American romance drama returns to Netflix on Wednesday 20 July for both UK and US audiences.

Who is included in the new season’s cast?

Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Colin Lawrence (John), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine), Tim Matheson (Doc), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Brady), Zibby Allen (Brie), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), and Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky).

Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) in ‘Virgin River’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

What will the fourth season be about?

According to the show’s official logline, “Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism”.

“Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc.”

It concludes: “Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web.

“Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Will season four be the last?

Mel and Jack in Virgin River (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

No! Even before the release of its newest series, Netflix had already picked it up for a fifth season. Production for the forthcoming fifth series began on Monday (18 July).

Virgin River season four releases on Netflix on Wednesday 20 July in the US and UK.