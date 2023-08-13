Virgin River Cast: Here’s Everyone You Can Expect to See (or Not) in Season 5

With less than a month to wait until the waters of Virgin River start flowing again, it’s time to look ahead to Season 5 — including which familiar faces we should (and shouldn’t) expect to see when the fun begins on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In case you need a refresher (and who could blame you?), the Netflix drama’s fourth season ended with a pair of paternity twists; not only did Jack get confirmation that he is the father of Mel’s baby, but Charmaine also confessed that he’s not the father of their twins. Honestly, it’s too bad Maury Povich retired last year, because he would have had a field day delivering all this news.

As if that wasn’t enough to propel the couple into Season 5, Jack and Mel can also expect major drama in their professional lives; Mel’s high-risk pregnancy causes her to rethink her future at the clinic, while Jack’s new glamping venture is sure to suffer as a dangerous wildfire hits the town.

Read on for a full breakdown of the series regulars and recurring guests in Virgin River Season 5, as well as (at least) one character we probably won’t see for a bit. When you’re done, drop a comment with all of your hopes and fears for the new season below.

JACK & MEL

Let’s start with an easy one. There would be no Virgin River without these two, and you’ll be getting more of them than ever in Season 5… because they’re literally multiplying! Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) high-risk pregnancy will lead to some major changes in her life, while Jack (Martin Henderson) will also feel pressured to step up for the sake of their growing family. And let’s not forget that these crazy kids also just got engaged. So on top of having a new business and a baby on the way, they’ve got a wedding to plan!

DOC & HOPE

Much like Mel and Jack, what would Virgin River be without Doc and Hope? (Wait, is their couple name #Dope? Did we just realize that?) Anyway, both Tim Mattheson and Annette O’Toole are returning full-time, though their characters might have wished for a break — between Doc’s degenerative condition and Hope’s gradual healing process from her accident, these two are in for a rocky road.

PREACHER & PAIGE

With Vince finally out of their lives, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Paige (Lexa Doig) find themselves at a crossroads in Season 5. And judging by the fact that Lawrence is a series regular while Doig is listed as recurring, we’re thinking those paths could lead in very different directions.

BRIE & BRADY

Drama follows these two wherever they go, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Both series regulars in Season 5, Brie (Zibby Allen) will have her day in court as she faces off against her abusive ex, while Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) will have his hands full with the nefarious Melissa Montgomery (Barbara Pollard, who will also recur this season).

LIZZIE & DENNY

In the young love department, both Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) will be back full-time this season, though Denny’s recent admission about his health will have everyone — including, and perhaps especially, Lizzie — treating him differently.

MIKE & CAMERON

Two more gentlemen returning as series regulars are Mark Ghamine and Marco Grazzini as Cameron and Mike, respectively. Netflix hasn’t teased anything about their storylines, however, so let the wild speculation commence!

CHARMAINE

With the truth about the twins’ paternity now revealed, Jack is no longer tethered to the chaos bringer known as Charmaine. Still, we haven’t seen the last of actress Lauren Hammersley, who will return in a recurring capacity this season. Per the season’s official logline, Charmaine is one of the “demons” from Jack’s past with which he must reconcile before entering parenthood with Mel.

RICKY

One face you shouldn’t expect to see anytime soon is that of actor Grayson Gurnsey.

“The timeline was set that Ricky would be in basic training until December,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TVLine in 2022, reminding us that the show’s naturally slower pace will make it feel like Ricky has been gone even longer. “I won’t say [you’ll have to wait until] Season 10, but he’s a fan favorite. Everybody loves him. We’ll probably see Ricky at some point down the road.”

MYSTERY WOMAN

Who’s up for a mystery? Not only is Virgin River getting a new resident, played by Kandyse McClure (pictured here on Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem), but she’s going to be a full-fledged series regular. At this point, it’s still anyone’s guess who she is or how she’ll fit into the story — we just know we’ll be seeing a lot of her.

THE LOCALS

The lifeblood of Virgin River is its wild ensemble of townspeople, and you can count on all of your favorites returning this season. In addition to those mentioned above, additional recurring characters include:

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie

Stacey Farber as Tara

Jenny Cooper as Joey

Lucia Walters as Julia

Steve Bacic as Wes/Vince

Trevor Lerner as Bert

Ellie Harvie as Shirley

Sandy Robson as Jeb

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Emma Oliver as Young Mel

New recurring actors (characters TBD) include: Libby Osler, Keith MacKechnie, Darcy Laurie, Michelle Addison, Miranda Edwards and Gabrielle Jacinto.

