Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

A dislodged fuel filter caused a failure of the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the UK, Virgin Orbit has said (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy after the beleaguered satellite launch business was unable to attract enough funding to secure its future.

The firm, launched by billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, said it had commenced a Chapter 11 proceedings at a US Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware in order to sell the business.

The company said in a statement: “As of December 31, 2022, we have not generated positive cash flows from our operations or generated sufficient revenues to provide sufficient cash flows to enable us to finance our operations, and may not be able to raise sufficient capital to do so.”

CEO Dan Hart said: “While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business.

“We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the company.”

Virgin Orbit said it did not have enough resources to put together an annual report for 2022. The firm said it expects to post a loss for the year of $157 million and was sitting on a deficit of over $1 billion.

Last week, the company abruptly sacked 85% of its workforce, amounting to nearly 700 employees as a result of what it called its “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

“We have no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic and extremely painful changes,” Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart told employees, according to CNBC.

Virgin Orbit said it would complete the layoffs by the beginning of next week and incur charges of approximately $15 million relating to severance costs. Its shares sunk a further 50% in after-market trading.

In January the firm’s attempt at its first ever launch from UK ended in failure after the system “experienced an anomaly” at some point during the firing of the rocket’s second stage engine, ending the mission prematurely.

The company was set up by Branson, whose share in the New York-listed business had been worth as much as $1.9 billion a year ago, but a series of setbacks including a failed rocket launch attempt and a funding crisis have left his stake worthless.