House prices suffer largest decline since 2009 - latest updates

House prices have suffered their largest decline since 2009

House prices have suffered their largest decline in 14 years as surging interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, according to Nationwide.

Property values were 3.1pc lower in March than they were a year ago, their sharpest decline since 2009.

House prices have fallen for a seventh month in a row and at a steeper rate than previous months.

Nationwide said prices were down 0.8pc in March, a bigger drop than 0.5pc in February and ahead of economists expectations of a 0.3pc fall.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation.

“Housing affordability also remains stretched, where mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing at this point last year.”

Markets rise at the open

Markets have opened higher in London once again, as US technology shares drove gains on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 has climbed 0.8pc to 7,624.82 while the FTSE 250 has inched up 0.1pc to 18,921.35.

Living standard increase for first time in a year, says ONS

Living standards rose for the first time in more than a year, a sign of that the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is easing.

Adjusted for inflation, household disposable incomes per head rose 1.2pc in the fourth quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It follows four consecutive quarters of decline. Overall growth for the period was revised higher.

The revival will reinforce hopes that Britain can avoid a recession this year, as predicted by the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

However, the data increases pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further to tackle a resurgence of inflation.

House prices falling at faster pace

House prices have fallen for a seventh month in a row and at a steeper rate than previous months, according to Nationwide.

Nationwide said prices were down 0.8pc in March compared to the previous month, a bigger drop than 0.5pc in February and ahead of economists expectations of a 0.3pc fall.

Another monthly fall in the Nationwide house price index.

UK economy grew by 4.1pc last year

A series of factors helped the UK economy grow very slightly by 0.1pc in the final three months of last year.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the latest on the revised figures by the Office for National Statistics:

The revision confirms that a much-anticipated recession has so far failed to materialise and the economy was 0.6pc larger than a year earlier. The better-than-expected figure was driven by a stronger outturn in some sectors and the Government's energy scheme boosting household finances. The construction sector grew by 1.3pc rather than 0.3pc as initially estimated, while services grew by 0.1pc rather than flatlining. The improved growth figure means that the UK economy is now 0.6pc smaller than before the pandemic, revised up from 0.8pc. Overall this means the economy grew by 4.1pc across 2022, up from 4pc.

Households saved more at end of 2022, says ONS

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

The economy performed a little more strongly in the latter half of last year than previously estimated, with later data showing telecommunications, construction and manufacturing all faring better than initially thought in the latest quarter. Households saved more in the last quarter, with their finances boosted by the Government's energy bill support scheme. Meanwhile, the UK's balance of payments deficit with the rest of the world narrowed, driven by increased foreign earnings by UK companies, particularly in the energy sector.

UK economy grew more than expected at end of 2022

The UK economy grew by more than first thought in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Economists had previously said the economy saw zero growth between October and December, indicating the UK had very narrowly avoided a recession.

However, now revised figures show that gross domestic products (GDP) increased by 0.1pc over the quarter.

It comes after a 0.1pc decline in the third quarter, with decline for the period reduced due to another revision.

GDP is estimated to have grown by a revised 0.1% in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2022.



Up from an initial estimate of 0.0% growth.



House prices fall as 'affordability remains stretched'

House prices are 4.6pc below their August peak, according to Nationwide's latest house price index.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said:

The housing market reached a turning point last year as a result of the financial market turbulence which followed the mini-Budget. Since then, activity has remained subdued – the number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained weak at 43,500 cases in February, almost 40pc below the level prevailing a year ago. It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation. Housing affordability also remains stretched, where mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing at this point last year.

House prices suffer largest decline since 2009

House prices fell by 3.1pc in the year to March, marking the largest annual decline since July 2009, Nationwide Building Society has said.

Across the UK, prices fell by 0.8pc month on month, falling for the seventh month in a row.

The average UK house price in March was £257,122.

Virgin Orbit on brink of collapse as it sacks 85pc of staff

Sir Richard Branson has injected $11m (£8.9m) into Virgin Orbit as the troubled rocket launch company seeks a last-minute buyer after laying off 85pc of its staff.

The satellite-launch company said it has ceased operations and will cut about 675 jobs after the business failed to secure outside funding.

The company had said the remaining staff will work on winding down the business.

However, chief executive Dan Hart is making last ditch efforts to secure a rescue deal, according to the Financial Times, with Mr Branson's cash injection expected to cover most of the severance payments.

It follows the high-profile launch failure from Cornwall in January, which led to a collapse in its share price.

Virgin Orbit temporarily suspended operations earlier this month while it sought additional capital.

The business — part of Branson's empire that includes airline Virgin Atlantic and spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. — has not turned a profit as a public company.

Virgin Orbit shares fell 45pc in pre-market New York trading amid news that it is near to collapse and laying off 85pc of its workforce.

It was trading at just 19 cents each. The stock was worth more than $7 a year ago.

The Long Beach, California-based company is one of several space-related start-ups with once high-flying valuations that have seen their shares plunge as investors shy away from untested business models and money-losing operations.

Astra Space reported Thursday that its cash and cash-equivalent reserves fell by 32pc in the last quarter of last year.

Rocket Lab USA said last month it expects its quarterly loss to be three times bigger than analysts had estimated.

Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747, named Cosmic Girl, which took off from Cornwall in January but failed to released its LauncherOne rocket - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Good morning

Richard Branson has injected £11m into Virgin Orbit after it failed to secure additional funding and announced it is laying off 675 staff.

The satellite-launch company will cut about 85pc of its workforce.

However, chief executive Dan Hart is racing to secure last-minute investment into the business to keep it afloat, according to the Financial Times.

