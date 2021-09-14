My Virgin.net email account has frozen me out

Photograph: Tero Vesalainen/Alamy

During August, my Virgin.net email account, which has been my mainstay since the 1990s, suddenly became inaccessible – my username and password were simply not recognised. It is effectively frozen, and I cannot send, receive or access my emails.

Long calls to Virgin Media’s remote customer service have proved useless. This is a disaster for me.

NG, Gloucestershire

I received several emails from frustrated Virgin customers complaining about their disappeared emails this week. I have sent your case to Virgin, which is looking to resolve your problem.

However, the reason for raising this is to suggest to readers who are still using an old email account that came with their BT Internet, TalkTalk or Virgin package that it’s time to move on. Various issues crop up with these accounts, and if they do, it can be a disaster.

Gmail and Outlook are much more reliable (other options are available) and more future-proof.

Set one up and get all future emails forwarded to that account.

As you reply from your new address, your contacts will transition over.

