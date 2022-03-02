Virgin Money lacked empathy over my wife’s sudden death

Anna Tims
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA</span>
Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA

My wife died suddenly of a heart attack three months ago. I was unaware she had a Virgin Money credit card until a statement arrived the following month. I immediately wrote to the bank with a copy of her death certificate and asked it to freeze all transactions and provide a final settlement figure.

After receiving no response, I phoned and, after negotiating layers of complex interactive voice recognition processes and a lengthy wait, I eventually got through to the bereavement team.

It confirmed the account had been frozen and gave me an email address to send another copy of the death certificate.

Subsequently, I received a further statement and a letter from Virgin Money, saying my wife was now two months in arrears and interest and a default charge had been applied.

I emailed the bereavement service on the address I’d been given, only to get an auto-response that the mailbox is no longer monitored and to use a web form to notify the bank of a bereavement.

Last month, I was sent a letter asking me to send the death certificate and proof I’m an executor, which I had already done twice. The lack of empathy on helping me settle my late wife’s estate is now causing me great distress.

RD, Crossford, Fife

The pain of having to battle an immutable corporation after such a loss is unimaginable, and Virgin Money’s incompetence is concerning.

Two days after I weighed in, you were told that the erroneous charges had been removed and were informed of the balance. The bank acknowledged that, due to a series of errors, your original letter notifying it of your wife’s death had not been actioned, then the bereavement team failed to refund the erroneous charges and update the account status when you rang.

It also admitted that its interactive voice recognition system on its customer service line requires updating. It has offered you £150 in goodwill to reflect the blunders.

It says: “Due to an administrative error late payment charges were wrongly applied to the late customer’s credit card. We have since removed the charges and offered our apologies.”

… and why the system needs looking at

RS has also suffered obstacles in his attempts to wind up the estate of his late father and reckons that bereavement handling needs an overhaul:

My two brothers and I are his executors. In order to apply for probate, we need to obtain details of the value of his estate, including the balances in his six bank accounts.

Each bank has a different process for dealing with bereavement, some needlessly complicated.

Top marks go to National Savings & Investments. I completed a simple form online and the balances were posted to me the next day.

Bottom of the league is Marcus bank, which insists my brothers and I complete its seven-page bereavement instruction form, including irrelevant declarations about beneficiaries and indemnity, and signatures of all three executors. I said that all I required at this stage was the account balances, but my formal complaint was rejected.

Surely banks should agree on a streamlined process for dealing with bereavement, and the regulator should step in and make sure the process is fit for purpose.

The “one size fits all” approach of Marcus is simply not good enough. If the government agencies can get their act together by offering the streamlined “Tell Us Once” service (that lets you report a death to most government organisations in one go), why can’t the banks so the same?

In fact, there is a financial equivalent to the Tell Us Once service, although banks don’t reliably flag this up. The Death Notification Service was launched in 2018 and allows a death to be communicated to relevant banks via a single online form. Banks then contact you regarding next steps. However, not all are signed up and the service wouldn’t have saved you from the varied form filling to obtain the account balances.

Marcus, part of Goldman Sachs, told me its voluminous paperwork was necessary to verify identities and gather, in one go, the data required to release funds and close accounts when probate is granted.

However, it immediately contacted you to provide the balance and offer £100 for your inconvenience, and it told you it would be looking to simplify its processes.

It says: “We’re sorry for the difficulty experienced. We seek to make the bereavement process as simple and secure as possible and are a member of the Death Notification Service. Our processes, documentation and staff training are under continuous review and we will take feedback from this case into consideration.”

The FCA said it does not require banks to standardise their procedures but expects bereaved customers to be treated fairly.

Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role