Virgin Money down: Why is my Virgin Money app not working?

The Virgin Money app has experienced hundreds of outages over the last few hours. (PA)

Virgin Money serves 6.6 million customers in the UK, but many of them have reportedly been left without access to current accounts, savings accounts, and credit card payments on Thursday morning.

Customers report being unable to log in, despite being connected to the internet and updating the app.

As a result, many cannot transfer money for urgent reasons, such as bills or travel to work.

Here’s a look at what might be causing the issues with Virgin Money and wider Virgin services.

Why is my Virgin Money app not working?

The problems with the Virgin Money app appear to be related to wider problems with Virgin services, with outage monitoring service Downdetector reporting hundreds of problems with the company, including 76 per cent connected with landline internet, 14 per cent with signal, and 10 per cent with streaming.

Within the Virgin Money app, the error message reads: “We’re sorry, our banking app is currently unavailable but we are working hard to get things up and running.”

Virgin Money has not responded to complaints on X (formerly Twitter) or made a public statement about the outage.

Customers, however, have shared their issues with not being able to access the banking app, with one X user writing: “Everything I have is in my savings and I have bills to pay this morning… I can’t transfer leaving me penniless!”

Other users reported issues lasting from last week, such as not being able to transfer funds or even make a complaint within the app as directed.

@VirginMoney what going on can't transfer money or make a complaint in your app — mark mccarry (@macca2281) September 5, 2023

@VirginMoney over a week now I’ve had this message!! pic.twitter.com/w6xbBpFTzG — Lauren Jayne (@Laurenbres) August 29, 2023

@VirginMoney App currently down. Isn't this the danger when cash slowly starts disappearing? The second you can't see your account, you're screwed! — 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕟 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕤 (@DeanJackJones) September 7, 2023

@VirginMoney what’s up with the credit card app today.. and yes I have checked the version.. it was fine until about an hour ago pic.twitter.com/AmCCdAYZtj — Nicola (3,3) (@cryptozenith1) August 31, 2023

According to Downdetector, problems with Virgin Media spiked at 9pm on Wednesday night, with 232 issues reported, but are on the rise again on Thursday morning.