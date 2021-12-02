Virgin Media outage hits UK TV viewers

Virgin media logo

Virgin Media customers have been left without TV after the firm suffered a nationwide outage.

The issue began around 10.30am, the company said in a statement reported by ISP Review.

On Twitter the company wrote: "We're aware of an issue currently affecting TV services".

It told customers its engineers were working to fix the problem, which hit cities across the country, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) December 2, 2021

The website Downdetector which tracks outages had received over 18,000 reports of problems by 11.00am, that number has now declined just under 5,000 at time of writing.

Some viewers have reported that services are now returning.

An update posted by the company at 1pm said "We have identified the fault and our engineers are working flat-out to fix this as quickly as possible. We are working towards having this resolved this afternoon".