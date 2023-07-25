Virgin Media O2 to cut more than a tenth of UK jobs

Virgin Media workers

Mobile operator Virgin Media O2 is to slash up to 2,000 UK jobs, or 12% of its total workforce, by the end of this year.

The figure includes 800 role reductions that were already announced, the BBC understands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A company spokesperson acknowledged that any period of change "can be difficult".

It comes after its rivals BT and Vodafone both announced in May that they were also cutting jobs.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: "As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year."

The spokesperson said the firm was supporting its staff as it has "open and honest conversations" about its future.

The company, which is British, came together in 2021 through a merger between mobile operator O2 and broadband giant Virgin Media.

Earlier this year, BT, which is the UK's largest broadband and mobile provider, said it would shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, mostly in the UK, as it cuts costs.

Up to a fifth of those jobs will be replaced by technologies including artificial intelligence, the firm said.

The move came shortly after Vodafone said it would axe a tenth of its staff over the next three years, equating to 11,000 jobs.

Cost of living: Tackling it together

Six tips for finding a new job

1. Search beyond a 40 mile radius - Remote, hybrid and flexible working open up opportunities further away.

2. Use key words in your searches - Online algorithms will pick up on daily searches and send you more of the same.

3.Don't wait for a job to be advertised - Contact a manager at a business that you like the look of as you never know what opportunities might be coming up.

4. Sell your skills - Use social media sites like Linkedin which showcase your skills and experience. Other platforms like Twitter and Instagram can prove useful when touting yourself out to potential employers as well.

5. Get learning - While you're on the hunt for a job see if there are way to fill gaps in your CV with free courses, volunteering or shadowing.

6. Celebrate the small wins - set personal targets, like a tracker of the number of jobs to apply for in a week or a certain number of cold emails and acknowledge the little wins along the way to keep your spirits up.

You can read tips from careers experts in full here.