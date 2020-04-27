Virgin Media goes offline for thousands

A Virgin Media technician works on the cabling in a roadside cabinet

Virgin Media, one of the UK's largest broadband providers, has gone offline for thousands of users, at peak time.

The outage began just after 17:00 on Monday, coinciding with the government daily coronavirus press briefing.

The Downdetector service recorded more than 30,000 reports. Many said their service had come back online shortly after the outage but others reported ongoing problems nearly an hour later.

Virgin said the problem had been fixed, despite ongoing complaints on Twitter.

In a statement that followed, a company spokesman said: "We're currently investigating an intermittent broadband issue that lasted for a very short period of time earlier this evening.

"While services are currently back up and running, our teams are looking into the problem and will work flat out to fix it. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."