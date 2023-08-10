Virgin Galactic launch latest: Space flight carrying British ex-Olympian set to take off - watch live

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight is set to take off this afternoon.

Among the three passengers onboard the VSS Unity is 80-year-old British former Olympian Jon Goodwin.

The flight is scheduled to take off at around 4pm BST (11am EST) from New Mexico, US, for the 90-minute trip.

Mr Goodwin, from Newcastle under Lyme, secured his seat 18 years ago after buying a $250,000 (£194,500) ticket for the expedition.

He will be joined by mother and daughter Keisha Schahaff, 46, and Anastatia Mayers, 18, who won their places in a prize draw.

In June the VSS Unity completed its first commercial flight where passengers conducted scientific research experiments.

04:00 PM BST

Watch: Take-off from ground

We have #Galactic02 take-off from Spaceport New Mexico! Our livestream will begin shortly, around 9 am MDT | 11 am EDT, just prior to spaceship release.



— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

03:54 PM BST

Virgin Galactic 'breaking down barriers' one flight at at time

Richard Branson said his company is “breaking down barriers one spaceflight at a time”.

Richard Branson said his company is "breaking down barriers one spaceflight at a time".

Watch live: Galactic 02 Spaceflight. Breaking down barriers one spaceflight at a time. Witness Virgin Galactic's #Galactic02 mission, crewed by the first private astronauts who will also become the first Olympian and first Caribbean astronauts in space. — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 10, 2023

03:51 PM BST

Galactic 02 flight rising before Unity release

The commercial flight is currently being carried by a plane, known as Eve, before VSS Unity separates.

Passengers will then travel to around 280,000ft (85km) before returning to ground.

Tourists will spend around five minutes at the edge of space, where they will experience weightlessness.

03:37 PM BST

Branson watching with family of passengers

Proud to be in Antigua and Barbuda to watch today's historic Virgin Galactic spaceflight alongside astronauts Keisha and Anastatia's family and friends. Big hugs with Keisha's mum Florence! #Galactic02 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 10, 2023

03:30 PM BST

Space tourists put their hands in the air

Space tourists, from left, Jon Goodwin, Anastatia Mayers and her mother Keisha Schahaff pose for photos before boarding their Virgin Galactic flight - Andres Leighton/AP

03:26 PM BST

Parkinson's UK say Goodwin will become the second person with the disease to travel into space

Jon Goodwin is to become the second person with Parkinson's to travel into space, and we'd like to wish him the best of luck. Virgin Galactic will be livestreaming the 90 minute flight which is due to take place around 4pm tomorrow. — Parkinson's UK (@ParkinsonsUK) August 9, 2023



Tune in here 👉🏾 https://t.co/ttqJ8fuSad pic.twitter.com/W14TSFXC1u — Parkinson's UK (@ParkinsonsUK) August 9, 2023

03:24 PM BST

First commercial flight was in June

Virgin Galactic’s debut commercial flight took place on June 29.

It transported three members of the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to carry out experiments in microgravity.

Today marks the first space tourism flight.

03:15 PM BST

Who are the three passengers onboard?

Passengers onboard - Virgin Galactic

An 80-year-old former Olympian with Parkinson’s Jon Goodwin, from Newcastle under Lyme, will be joined by Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18, on the flight.

Mr Goodwin secured his seat 18 years ago after buying a $250,000 (£194,500) ticket, whereas the mother and daughter won won their places in a prize draw.

03:10 PM BST

3006 Virgin Galactic Mission

03:09 PM BST

Launch time for rocket is 4pm

Space tourists, from left, Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff pose for photos before boarding their Virgin Galactic flight

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight is set to take off at 4pm (BST) from New Mexico, US.

03:05 PM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Virgin Galactic tourist space flight launch.

We expect to have live footage of the launch so make sure to check back for the latest.

