A Virgin Atlantic flight had to turn back after the pilots weren't allowed to fly together

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom to New York City turned back to London's Heathrow Airport mid-flight on Monday because one pilot on the plane had not completed his final flying test and the other wasn't designated as a trainer for his co-pilot.

Approximately 40 minutes into the trip, airline employees realized the “rostering error” and the flight began turning back, Virgin Atlantic confirmed to USA TODAY.

The plane’s first officer, who joined the company in 2017, had not completed the airline’s “final assessment flight.” But the officer was qualified to fly under U.K. flight regulations.

Also, the flight’s captain did not have "designated trainer status," so the team was not following the company's protocols.

Travel: Woman refuses mask on flight to London. So, the pilot took her back to Florida

Unruly passengers: Man who assaulted, groped Frontier Airlines flight attendants sentenced to 60 days in jail

"The qualified first officer, who was flying alongside an experienced captain, was replaced with a new pilot to ensure full compliance with Virgin Atlantic’s training protocols, which exceed industry standards," a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Passengers on the flight arrived in New York approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes later than scheduled.

The U.K’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed to multiple outlets that both pilots were “qualified to undertake the flight.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flight to NY turned back because pilots can't fly together

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Oshie didn't see his go-ahead goal get into the net. The Florida Panthers didn't see this coming, either. And right away, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs finds itself in some trouble. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night. “It's one game," Capitals coach P

  • Part-owner Ryan keeping Queen's Plate as an option for Canadian-bred Messier

    The American Triple Crown remains first and foremost on Canadian-bred Messier's radar but part-owner Tom Ryan isn't closing the door on the horse returning north to run in the $1-million Queen's Plate. The three-year-old colt — named after former NHL star Mark Messier — is the early 8-1 third choice for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The Preakness is slated for May 21 with the Belmont scheduled for June 11. That would still leave Messier time to return to Canada on Aug. 21 fo

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Messier, the heralded racehorse, has many of the traits of his famous namesake

    He's named after one of pro hockey's biggest stars but Tom Ryan says Messier, the heralded thoroughbred, shares more than just the same moniker as the six-time Stanley Cup champion. Ryan, the managing partner of SF Bloodstock/SF Racing LLC — which has an ownership stake in the three-year-old colt — should know. His father-in-law, Pat Hughes, was a member of the Edmonton Oilers' 1984 and '85 Stanley Cup-winning teams, playing alongside both Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. And an uncle is none oth

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Mitch Marner has exorcised his playoff demons

    Mitch Marner scored his first playoff goal since 2019 in the Maple Leafs 5-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and while the Toronto forward has been the subject of scrutiny after recent playoff exits, his tally and performance in Game 1 suggest his postseason demons may have been exorcised.

  • Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

    DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper's hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles. Kuemper's gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashvi

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Lightning's bounce-back mettle to be tested in Game 2 vs. Leafs

    Game 2 is a humungous one for the Leafs, who can become the first team in three postseasons to beat the Lightning in consecutive games.

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada finishes in fifth place at Langford women's rugby 7s event

    LANGFORD, B.C. — With all the international competition Canadian coach Jack Hanratty looked forward to seeing as a challenge for his side at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Langford, B.C., it came down to a good old-fashioned North American clash for fifth-place on Sunday. Hanratty’s message throughout the prestigious two-day, 12-team event was one of consistency and a chance for his youthful home side to gain experience against quality competition. In the end, Canada delivered a 12-7

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • 'He's no fun to go up against': Oilers' Yamamoto a popular linemate, pesky opponent

    EDMONTON — He's far from the biggest player in the Oilers' lineup, but Kailer Yamamoto is making his presence felt in Edmonton's first-round series against the L.A. Kings. With physical play well beyond his five-foot-eight, 153-pound frame, the 23-year-old right-winger has become an annoyance for opponents and a coveted asset in the locker room. "You don't play in the National Hockey League at his size unless you have a giant heart," said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. "So he's got a strong wi

  • 'He's no fun to go up against': Oilers' Yamamoto a popular linemate, pesky opponent

    EDMONTON — He's far from the biggest player in the Oilers' lineup, but Kailer Yamamoto is making his presence felt in Edmonton's first-round series against the L.A. Kings. With physical play well beyond his five-foot-eight, 153-pound frame, the 23-year-old right-winger has become an annoyance for opponents and a coveted asset in the locker room. "You don't play in the National Hockey League at his size unless you have a giant heart," said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. "So he's got a strong wi