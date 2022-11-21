Virgin Atlantic boss says Heathrow expansion will be ‘difficult’ to support

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·2 min read

The Heathrow expansion will be “difficult” to support unless regulation of the airport is overhauled, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said the west London airport must be “priced fairly and open to competition”.

Heathrow is continuing to develop its plan to build a third runway, which was delayed by legal challenges and the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic boss Shai Weiss
Virgin Atlantic boss Shai Weiss said, ‘the regulatory framework and process is simply not working’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a speech at the Airlines 2022 conference in Westminster, Mr Weiss criticised the airport’s attempt to raise charges and its decision to limit capacity.

He told the audience that Heathrow’s request to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for permission to introduce a “120% price hike in per passenger charges” would have been “a bad deal for consumers, airlines and the UK economy”.

Mr Weiss said airlines “fought long and hard” to ensure the CAA does not allow that to happen and urged the Government to “pay closer attention to the abuse of power by a de facto monopolistic airport”.

In June, the CAA said its “final proposals” involve the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger falling from £30.19 to £26.31 in 2026.

Mr Weiss also hit out at Heathrow imposing a cap on daily departing passengers in early July due to staff shortages, which caused flights to be cancelled.

He said the CAA must not allow Heathrow to “sleepwalk into another entirely avoidable period of disruption”.

He went on: “The regulatory framework and process is simply not working. It is broken and must be reformed.

“It must better balance the interests of airport shareholders with those of passengers and consumers.

“It must incentivise Heathrow’s owners to deliver an airport that is priced fairly and open to competition, focused on delivering a quality experience for airlines and their passengers, rather than excessive dividends for shareholders.

“Until that is achieved, it is difficult to see how expansion at Heathrow can be supported.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “To deliver the airport service passengers expect, two things are needed: for our regulator to give us the ability to invest in the airport; and for all the operators at the airport to work together building back capacity.

“These are our focus right now. Our efforts are firmly directed towards the constructive engagement and collaboration with the regulator and with the airlines to deliver great service for passengers this Christmas and into next year.”

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Suzuki scores shootout winner to lead Canadiens past Flyers 5-4

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens seem to just find a way when down by one goal late in a game. With three seconds remaining, Cole Caufield netted a one-timer to force overtime followed by Nick Suzuki confirming Montreal’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a game-winning goal in the shootout. “I feel like we've had some practice with that a little bit last year and this year, so it's something we obviously work on in practice and talk about,” Caufield said about playing with