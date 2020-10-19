Virgil Van Dijk To Undergo Knee Surgery, Liverpool Defender Vows To Come Back Stronger

Liverpool suffered a huge blow after star defender Virgil Van Dijk was subbed off in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday. The Netherlands international was helped off the pitch following a tackle from Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford and subsequent tests suggest that the Dutch player has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Earns Everton 2–2 Draw With Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk’s injury has handed a major blow troy Liverpool’s title aspirations as Jurgen Klopp’s team were hoping to defend the crown after winning it for the first time in 30 years last season. The Dutch skipper took to social media to give an update on his situation for the first time since suffering a potentially season-ending injury.





‘This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday. I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible.’ Virgil van Dijk wrote on Twitter.

‘Despite the obvious disappointment, I'm a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God's help I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before. In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it's important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs or the lows.’ He added.





‘With the support of my wife, kids, family and everyone at Liverpool, I'm ready for the challenge ahead. I'd like to thank everyone for the messages of support. It's meant a huge amount to me and my family, and now I'll be doing everything possible to support my teammates in anyway I can ahead of a big few weeks ahead as I take my own recovery day by day. I'll be back,’ Van Dijk said further.

The absence of Virgil Van Dijk will be crucial in Liverpool’s rest of the season as the Reds are already short in that position after the departure of Dejan Lovren in the summer. The Reds take on Ajax in the Champions League 2020-21 group stage at home Wednesday.