Virgil van Dijk: Returning Liverpool star signs new long-term contract at Anfield

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has declared himself fit for the start of the Premier League season after signing a new contract at Anfield.

The Dutchman, who helped transform Jurgen Klopp’s side into Champions League and Premier League winners, missed the majority of last season through injury as Liverpool failed to defend their title but has featured in pre-season ahead of Saturday’s opener against Norwich.

Ahead of his return to League action the 30-year-old has agreed a new deal until 2025 and says he is ready to come back into the side for competitive action.

Speaking to the club website, Van Dijk said: “I feel good. Obviously [they were] friendlies, you get your match fitness up, get into repetitions of doing things again and again.

“I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we’ll see what the manager decides. It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well. It is something we fight for, for the points, and hopefully we can get a positive result out of it.

“Last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

