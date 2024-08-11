Virgil van Dijk provides update on Liverpool contract negotiations

Virgil van Dijk says no progress has been made in talks over a new deal with Liverpool. (Action Images via Reuters)

Virgil van Dijk remains in limbo as the Liverpool captain is no nearer to signing a new contract.

The Dutchman has entered the last year of his contract and Liverpool risk losing a £75m signing on a free transfer next summer if no deal is agreed. Van Dijk said in May that he loved being at Liverpool and was very happy at the club but there has been no progress in terms of securing his future.

“There is no changes at the moment,” said the 33-year-old who is one of three major players in the last season of their current deals, along with vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a signing so far this summer and Van Dijk believes they do need some additions.

Liverpool are interested in Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has a £51m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract, but he is yet to tell the Basque club he wants to leave.

And Van Dijk added: “Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last year and won the Carabao Cup and Van Dijk has high aims for the forthcoming season under new manager Arne Slot.

He explained: “We go as far as we can and that’s the aim. I have ambitions, we all have ambitions. We all want to achieve the best that we can. We’re participating in each competition to try and win it. It’s almost impossible to do that but we are ready for the start of the Premier League and then we hopefully grow into the season and do very well.”