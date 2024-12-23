Virgil van Dijk: There is no deadline regarding Liverpool contract negotiations

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists there is “no deadline” regarding his contract situation.

The Netherlands international’s current deal expires in the summer and from next week he would be able to negotiate with overseas clubs about moving at the end of the season.

However, it is understood the 33-year-old’s preference is to stay at Anfield and the player himself is just concentrating on a campaign which has them top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

“There is no deadline at all. We will see what the future brings. Is there an update? No,” he told reporters after the 6-3 win over Tottenham.

Van Dijk is one of three key players whose deals are entering their final six months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah the others.

Salah moved fourth on Liverpool’s all-time list of scorers with 229 after his two goals against Spurs and his numbers are very similar to his first season at the club (2017-18) when he netted 44 times.

He currently has 18 this term, including 15 in the Premier League – two clear of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland – and also has 15 assists.

In terms of overall contributions he is comfortably the leading player in Europe’s top five leagues, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush second with 29.

Van Dijk hopes the Egypt international, who will be 33 in the summer, can go on to have his best season for the club.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

“He’s a very special athlete. He’s done amazingly for the club and hopefully he can play his best season ever for the club, stay important with his goals and assists and be clinical.

“He is a professional. We’ve been there, he’s been there, so onto the next (game). And next season? I don’t know.”