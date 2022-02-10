Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sold for $25.3M USD

Last month, Sotheby's unveiled that it would auction Louis Vuitton x Nike‘s anticipated “Air Force 1” as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. With bidding officially coming to a close, the auction house has unveiled that the full collection of the sneaker, limited to 200 pairs only, sold for a record-breaking total of $25.3 million USD.

Almost all lots were sold for above $100,000 USD each, with the highest price at $352,800 USD for a men's US 5 pair -- 23 times higher than its $15,000 USD estimate. The lowest price was $75,600 USD for a US 6.5 shoe. One of the most popular sizes was US 8, recording over 1,400 bids.

The auction marked a record-high number of 1,200 bidders for any sale at Sotheby's. Each lot averaged 52 bids, while more than half of the buyers were aged under 40.

As revealed previously, 100% of proceeds from the sale will go towards The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. Sotheby's has informed buyers of the collaborative sneakers that the shoes will be shipped in the first half of 2022.