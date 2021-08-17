VirExit Technologies, Inc. Partners With Fine Hygienic Holding Fine Guard Products Are Available Immediately on Both VirExit Marketplaces

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has partnered with Fine Hygienic Holding to carry a variety of different wellness products including personal protective equipment (PPE) and nutritional supplements to be sold in the SaferPlace.Market and TheVLife.store . Both companies share the same goal: empowering our return to a pre-COVID lifestyle, while making an impact in business, communities, and serving humanity in positive ways.

"We are, first and foremost, a wellness company. We manufacture, market, and distribute superior products that provide not only good value for our consumers, but also improve their lives. Every day, we help the wellness of millions of individuals and their families in over 80 countries across the globe behind our ‘Fine' brand. And now through our partnership with VirExit Technologies and the VirExit team, we are expanding our operations together," said James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding.

VirExit Technologies is a diversified company focused on health, wellness, productivity, and safety. Through VirExit's three-pronged approach, the company is providing curated products, custom content on safety, health, wellness, and productivity and empowering both smart business and consumer decisions.

“Wellness, health, productivity, and safety are critical to the management of our daily lives, both in business and at home,” said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc. "Our team understands the real impact of harmful toxins to our bodies, our environments, and our longevity. Our certified products engage the senses, protect the body, and enable us to care for ourselves so we can do more, be more, and live more."

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

