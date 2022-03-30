Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) investors are sitting on a loss of 29% if they invested three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) shareholders, since the share price is down 29% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 68%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Virco Mfg isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Virco Mfg saw its revenue shrink by 9.6% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 9%, annualized. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Virco Mfg in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 11% in the last year, Virco Mfg shareholders lost 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 3% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Virco Mfg that you should be aware of.

