Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights October 2021

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date

Total number of shares representing the share capital

Total number of voting rights

October, 31 2021

8 458 000

Gross total of voting rights : 12 763 910

Net total* of voting rights : 12 757 191

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com

Website: www.virbac.com

Attachment


