VIRATECH CORP Announces My Body Symphony CEO Letter Update to Shareholders

My Body Symphony completes facility expansion and launch of new product lines.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA) announces today their subsidiary Body Symphony CEO, Dr. Max MacCloud update letter to shareholders.

Valued Shareholder,

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Throughout the last year, Body Symphony has been working extensively with product research and development, forming new strategic alliances, capabilities and expanding our production capacity. I am extremely proud of these accomplishments, our history, and recent breakthroughs producing and marketing products that positively impact peoples' health and in turn, the quality of their lives. The current conditions are unprecedented and highlight the need for all of us to actively maintain and improve our health. So, I also wish to take this opportunity to recognize and thank the many teams of people on the frontlines that are supporting our country in various capacities during these challenging and confusing times.

We are extremely excited to announce the three newest My Body Symphony products just being completed and/or recently launched:

Liposomal Vitamin C. Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients that our body needs each and every day. Our Liposomal Vitamin C allows high doses of Vitamin C that will enter the cell even more efficiently than Vitamin C delivered intravenously. The RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) is ridiculously low and there are hundreds of excellent studies and many years of clinical experience that support the benefits of regularly taking many times the RDA recommended amount. A major limitation, however, is absorption and uncomfortable GI side-effects. High dosages of oral Vitamin C are easily accomplished using our Lipo-C, due to the phospholipids used to surround & encapsulate the vitamin C, thereby allowing for more efficient absorption and providing unparalleled support to the immune system and detoxification pathways. RHMEDY. This is a ‘high-performance upgrade to one's daily hygiene practices.' Using this safe and natural ‘antiseptic solution' to irrigate the sinuses and nasal passages, it provides a major enhancement to a person's ability to fend off assaults from various irritants and pathogens. Although we make no medical or health claims since it is not a medication, there are numerous physicians that do. This product is particularly relevant given our current pandemic. Carbon 60 in Organic-Certified Pumpkin Seed Oil. C60 has been heralded as potentially the biggest health breakthrough EVER! It contains 60 Carbon atoms, hence "Carbon 60", is a unique soccer ball shape providing powerful antioxidant and detoxification properties. Carbon 60 was so revolutionary it earned the Nobel Prize for the scientist who first discovered it. It fights free radicals in the body and studies are showing a wide range of benefits from detoxification to anti-aging to enhanced brain health and improved immune system functioning. We are extremely proud of our Carbon 60 in certified pumpkin seed oil (PSO) which is the world's most-nutritious & best-tasting oil. PSO has been shown to lower cholesterol, promote heart health, assist with prevention of baldness & restoration of hair growth, reduce enlarged prostates, and contain anti-inflammatory properties.

With the expansion of our facilities and the aggressive approach we have taken on by pursuing and developing new, innovative products, we feel that Body Symphony & Viratech are well positioned to create value in our respective categories. I can not emphasize enough the importance of Carbon 60. It is such a new breakthrough to the health and supplement community, and it provides multiple unique opportunities to My Body Symphony specifically being paired with pumpkin seed oil. Carbon 60 may well be the most important health discovery ever.

Story continues

Our focus since inception has been to compile great products under an innovative brand that provides shareholder value for long term growth while providing exceptional health benefits through a variety of great-tasting options that are easy to integrate into any routine. The operational changes made have allowed for more efficient development, testing, as well as an overall reduction in time-to-market. I am very excited to deliver additional updates along with the introduction of new complementary product lines over the coming months.

Yours in Health,

Dr. Max MacCloud, DO, ND, PhD, CEO

Please visit our web sites and follow us on social media:

www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook and Instagram

MyBodySymphony

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

About Body Symphony:

Originally founded in 2009 with operations in Sarasota, Florida, Body Symphony is now a subsidiary of a publicly traded holding company (Viratech). Body Symphony develops, manufactures, and markets innovative nutritional and health-supporting products to the general health-conscious, sports, fitness, and nutrition markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. www.mybodysymphony.com

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly traded holding company (VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CDB products to improve the lifestyle and well-being of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Please also visit: www.medoriwellnes.com

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan, President/CEO

Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594270/VIRATECH-CORP-Announces-My-Body-Symphony-CEO-Letter-Update-to-Shareholders



