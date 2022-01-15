Virat Kohli stands down as India Test captain after series defeat by South Africa

Virat Kohli succeeded MS Dhoni as India’s Test captain in 2014 (AFP via Getty Images)

Virat Kohli has stood down as India’s Test captain following their 2-1 series defeat by South Africa.

The popular Kohli succeeded MS Dhoni in the role in the winter of 2014, leading India to a record 40 wins from 68 Tests.

However, the 33-year-old relinquished the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma in December and also announced he was stepping down as T20 skipper before last year’s World Cup.

He’s now given up the Test captaincy following a seven-wicket win for South Africa wrapped up in Johannesburg on Friday that sealed a 2-1 series victory for the Proteas.

In a statement on Twitter released on Saturday, Kohli said: “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction.

“I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there.”

He added: “Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it’s now.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) praised Kohli for showing “admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights.”

More to follow