Virat Kohli Spends Time With SRH Youngsters After RCB’s Defeat

Jason Holder pulled a stumbling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday to help them inch closer to qualification for the playoffs.

The result also meant RCB have to wait till their last league stage match to be able to confirm their participation in the last week of the tournament. They next play Delhi Capitals on 2 November and it will end up being a must-win game for both teams.

While there will be a few tense conversations in the RCB dressing room, the team’s captain however spent the time after the match on the ground speaking to some of the youngsters from the SRH squad.

