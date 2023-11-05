Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record with century against South Africa

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries scored in ODI cricket (AP)

Virat Kohli equalled the record for most centuries scored in one day internationals, drawing level with compatriot and India legend Sachin Tendulkar on 49 as the Cricket World Cup hosts set a total of 326-5 in their crucial group stage clash against South Africa in Kolkata.

Kohli, batting on his 35th birthday, came to the crease in the sixth over with the score 62-1 following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. On a tricky pitch that slowed up throughout the Indian innings, Kohli combined perfect placement of the ball with quick running between the wickets to marshall the side through the middle overs as wickets fell at the other end.

He accelerated in the final 10 overs, bringing up his hundred from 119 deliveries with a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 48th over, helping India pass the 300 mark. He took just 277 innings to draw level with Tendulkar who, in comparison, needed 452 knocks to reach his 49th ton.

The Indian batting sensation, finished the innings on 101 not out having earlier surpassed Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the third-highest run-getter in ICC World Cups and set Eden Gardens erupting in delight as he reached the milestone.

Kohli has been chasing the record for a while, he was dismissed for 88 at Mumbai’s Wankhade Stadium by Sri Lanka last Thursday having previously made 95 while chasing against New Zealand in Dharamsala.