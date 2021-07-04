'Virat Kohli Will End up Captaining More Than Any Other Captain in the History of the Game'

India skipper Virat Kohli is often criticised for his leadership whenever the team loses. But it is noteworthy that he is the most successful Test captain of India already. Apart from that he boasts of a win per centage of over 70 in ODIs as well. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Kohli will go on to smash every possible captaincy record.

Bangar, who was with Team India till the 2019 World Cup, said that Kohli will lead the team in most matches in the history of the game.

“If as leaders, you have the opportunity to actually dictate the way the culture of the team is and the outcomes that the team derives, then, in that case, all of them (nominees) were in quest of excellence. So is Virat, I do not doubt that he’ll end up being probably captaining more than any other captain in the history of the game,” Bangar said in Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Live.’

In the Tests, India has won 36 matches under Kohli, while in the ODIs, the number goes up to 65.

Meanwhile, a lot has been spoken about Shubman Gill’s shin injury, now it has been revealed in a report in Times of India, that the opener will be sent back home. The report also suggests that Gill wasn’t injured during a practice session, but the injury is a result of off the field training. Also what has become clear is that he will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Team India want in-form opener Prithvi Shaw, who is in Sri Lanka currently for the limited-overs series for the Tests in England, and the team has already submitted a formal request to the BCCI for the same. Shaw, after an unsuccessful tour to New Zealand and Australia, was shown the door. But the youngster displayed great form in the domestic circuit and IPL.

