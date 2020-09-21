Virat Kohli & Co Honour COVID Heroes With Special Jerseys

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are innumerable frontline workers who have put their lives at stake for the sake of others. To pay tribute to all the COVID warriors, now, RCB players will be seen wearing a jersey with “My COVID Heroes” engraved on them through the course of IPL 2020.

The quote honouring the “COVID Heroes” will be printed on the back of the jerseys. Also, RCB will be donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys which will be worn by the players in the first match of the season to GiveIndia Foundation.

The RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training & matches during the #Dream11IPL in honour of all the Real Challengers who have helped the world during these uncertain times. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/yazAHvHmBQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2020

“RCB has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that now these COVID heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good. Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field,” says RCB chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala.

