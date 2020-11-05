Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes: Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and Others Wish the RCB and Team India Captain As He Turns 32!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and team India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5 (Thursday). Kohli’s fans and fellow cricketers have joined in sending their wishes to Kohli as he celebrates his special day. His former India teammate Suresh Raina and VVS Laxman and also current India teammate Wriddhiman Saha took to social media to wish ‘King Kohli’ a happy birthday and also wished him loads of success in the future. Take a look at their posts on Kohli’s birthday. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Quick Facts You Need to Know About Indian Cricket Team Captain as he Turns 32

Kohli was born on this day in 1988 and has gone on to become one of this generation’s great batsman. His game reading skills and the ability to chase down any score in white-ball cricket has made him a giant batsman in modern cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. As Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday, take a look at the wishes of Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and others on Kohli’s birthday. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times When RCB Captain Earned More Fans With His Heartwarming Gestures (Watch Video).

Suresh Raina Wishes Virat Kohli Lots of Success Ahead

BCCI Revisits One of Kohli's Knocks On His Birthday

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020





ICC Wishes Extraordinary Kohli a Happy Birthday

🏏 21,901 international runs

💯 70 centuries 🤯

🅰️ 56.15 average

🇮🇳 ICC @CricketWorldCup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner

🔝 No.1 batsman on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings Happy birthday to the extraordinary @imVkohli! pic.twitter.com/isUV0EfvbY — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020





RCB Wishes Their Captain





Wriddhiman Saha Sends Kohli Lots of Love and Good Wishes On His Birthday

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020





VVS Laxman Wishes Virat Kohli

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020





Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Wishes Virat Kohli





Kohli has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20I matches. He has scored 7240, 11 867 and 2794 runs respectively which includes 43 ODI hundreds and 27 centuries in Test matches.