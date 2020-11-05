Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes: Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and Others Wish the RCB and Team India Captain As He Turns 32!

Team Latestly

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and team India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5 (Thursday). Kohli’s fans and fellow cricketers have joined in sending their wishes to Kohli as he celebrates his special day. His former India teammate Suresh Raina and VVS Laxman and also current India teammate Wriddhiman Saha took to social media to wish ‘King Kohli’ a happy birthday and also wished him loads of success in the future. Take a look at their posts on Kohli’s birthday.  Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Quick Facts You Need to Know About Indian Cricket Team Captain as he Turns 32

Kohli was born on this day in 1988 and has gone on to become one of this generation’s great batsman. His game reading skills and the ability to chase down any score in white-ball cricket has made him a giant batsman in modern cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. As Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday, take a look at the wishes of Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and others on Kohli’s birthday. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times When RCB Captain Earned More Fans With His Heartwarming Gestures (Watch Video).

Suresh Raina Wishes Virat Kohli Lots of Success Ahead

BCCI Revisits One of Kohli's Knocks On His Birthday


ICC Wishes Extraordinary Kohli a Happy Birthday


RCB Wishes Their Captain


Wriddhiman Saha Sends Kohli Lots of Love and Good Wishes On His Birthday


VVS Laxman Wishes Virat Kohli


Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Wishes Virat Kohli


Kohli has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20I matches. He has scored 7240, 11 867 and 2794 runs respectively which includes 43 ODI hundreds and 27 centuries in Test matches.