Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Merge Foundations, Launch SeVVA Initiative – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

Real life husband and wife couple, celebrity cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, are merging their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – to launch SeVVA, a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Sharma and Kohli said in a joint statement: “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘for in truth it is life that gives unto life – while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness.’ With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Next up for Sharma is “Chakda Xpress,” a Netflix film inspired by the life of one of women cricket’s all-time greatest players, Jhulan Goswami. Kohli, a former India cricket captain, will continue to represent his country and team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Lang Lang, Gina Alice

Superstar classical pianist Lang Lang will return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 21 and 23 for two concerts spotlighting the work of composer Camille Saint-Saëns. The musician, currently seen on Channel 4’s hit show “The Piano,” will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as he performs two Saint-Saëns works: the composer’s second piano concerto, and his “Carnival of the Animals.” The latter piece will also feature a second soloist: Lang Lang’s wife, fellow pianist Gina Alice.

