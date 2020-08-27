Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

Virat Kohli has announced wife Anushka Sharma is expecting. The team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain took to social media to announce the pregnancy news with a cute post. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” RCB skipper wrote on his twitter page confirming that he and Anushka are expecting their first child. Kohli’s confirmation about the arrival of a new member in their family had sent fans and social media rolling. Fans are all over the moon and why not. Their favourite couple will soon have a new member. Virushka fans have already started celebrating. Take a look at some cute picture of the romantic couple. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Expecting First Child: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Congratulate The Power Couple

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The cricket-actor couple has been one of the most followed and loved couple in the country. Their bond and love for each other have always set the trends for others to follow. As they prepare to welcome the new arrival to their family, take a look at some romantic pictures of the power couple.

The News That Made the World A Happier Place!!

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes For The Power Couple (View Tweets)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Share a Romantic Moment

They Always Light Up Each Other's World!

A Friend, Confidante and Love to Each Other

Virushka Quarantining With each Other

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also welcomed a baby boy into their life. The couple announced the arrival of ‘Pandya Junior’ on July 30. They have shared some cute pictures with their baby boy. We wish both Hardik-Natasa and Kohli-Anushka all the happiness and also congratulate them for the good news.