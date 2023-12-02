Viral 'Wedding of the Century' Groom Could Face Life Sentence

The Texas newlyweds had a 5-day Parisian wedding celebration featuring Maroon 5

A groom who recently gained social media fame for a viral lavish wedding could soon spend a quarter of a century or more behind bars.

Jacob LaGrone, 29, stood in a Tarrant County courtroom on Thursday for allegedly assaulting three police officers by opening fire on them in Texas in March. He was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony in the state, per The Washington Post.

PEOPLE reached out to LaGrone’s attorney for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Westworth Village city officials told WFAA 8 that C. Munoz of the Westworth Village Police Department and C. Wilson and J. Dunlap, both of the Westover Hills Police Department, “were fired upon” while responding to a report of a discharge of a firearm on March 14, 2023.

An indictment obtained by the news station said LaGrone "did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury" to the officers and "did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm."

No details were provided regarding the location of the incident.

If convicted, LaGrone faces either life in prison or a sentence of not more than 99 years or less than five. Per The Dallas Morning News, documents showed that the Nashville native was offered a plea deal of 25 years by the Tarrant County District Attorney.

PEOPLE reached out to the bride, who didn't return a request for comment.

Multiple outlets have referred to LaGrone’s nuptials to Madelaine Brockway as “the Wedding of the Century” after the couple reportedly spent $59 million on the five-day celebration in Paris, France.

The pair spared no expense, dishing out costs to cover an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera house, and a reception performance by Maroon 5.

WFAA shared a link to the bride and groom’s wedding registry, which included requests for items such as Herend Lions and Tiger Cubs Figurines for $735.00, a Michael Feinberg Antique Silver 4pc Tea and Coffee Service for $2,950.00, and a William Yeoward 19-inch crystal butterfly house for $12,500.00.

HMR Designs shared content of the wedding on their TikTok account earlier this week, adding that it was a “privilege and honor” to work with the newlyweds “over the last 3 months.”

Brockway, 27, is the daughter of Bob Brockway, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner based in Florida. She is a self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth, the Post said, citing her LinkedIn account.



