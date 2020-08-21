Viral Video on Struggles of Working from Home During Pandemic Will Make You Say 'Same'

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the majority of the people across the globe to work from home. It is true that there are quite a few benefits of being able to work from the comfort of one's home. However, one cannot ignore the challenges of it too. Be it fluctuating WiFi connection or random noises during video calls, we all can relate to it.

In a funny animated video, a person named Vinu Joseph has highlighted some basic day to day struggles of working from home. The video in Hindi, has spread like wildfire on Instagram and has till now garnered over one lakh views.

Many people have lauded Vinu for his attention to detail of elements while some others have appreciated the concept of the video.

In the comments section, one can see how users have liberally dropped in laugh out loud emoji and simple laugh emojis.

Some people have also commented on the ringtone of the phone on the video, saying that they want the same too. A person commented, “The ringtone man I need it on my phone too” another one said, “The best thing I saw today. Relatable max”.