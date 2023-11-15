Viral video shows fabricated pro-Israel billboard in NYC | Fact check

The claim: Video shows New York City billboard replacing words 'stand with Ukraine' with 'stand with Israel'

A Nov. 13 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a billboard on an urban street corner that says, "stand with Ukraine" beside an image of the Ukrainian flag. The words are then pushed out of frame by the phrase "stand with Israel," and the Israeli flag replaces the Ukrainian flag.

"Advertising in New York, the text 'Support Israel' stomped out the text 'Support Ukraine,'" reads the post's caption.

The post garnered more than 3,000 likes in less than a day. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: Altered

The video is altered. A spokesperson for the company that owns the billboard said the advertisement never appeared on any of its displays.

Video shows fabricated advertisement

The video shows the corner of West 50th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, according to Google Maps. The billboard included in the video is owned by the media company Clear Channel Outdoor.

Jason King, a spokesperson for the company, told USA TODAY the billboard shown in the video isn't real.

"The ad was a fake and is not running, and hasn’t run, on our displays," King said in an email.

USA TODAY has previously debunked other altered images of New York City billboards, including one that read "Glory to Urine" instead of "Glory to Ukraine" and another that read "Trump won."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lead Stories and Reuters also debunked the claim.

