Viral video shows Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco bringing his high energy to pass-blocking

It didn’t take long for running back Isiah Pacheco to win the hearts of Chiefs fans last season with his style of play.

Pacheco doesn’t shy away from contact, running full speed at defenders, then bouncing up and showing he’s ready to do it all over again.

That high-energy style of play is not reserved to running the ball. Fans see it when Pacheco catches passes and also when protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A video from the Chiefs’ 21-14 win Sunday over the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, shows just how much energy Pacheco has put into pass blocking.

NFL writer Brandon Thorn shared a video of Pacheco making sure Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. didn’t reach Mahomes. It went viral with more than a half-million views.

The most Pacheco rep of all-time only this one as a pass-blocker. Double plus for me here. The feet, effort and strain! pic.twitter.com/yGtyLkNWtY — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 6, 2023

Chiefs fans loved seeing that effort from Pacheco, who was a seventh-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

Here are some of the things they were saying about Pacheco’s blocking.

