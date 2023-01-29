This Viral Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Total *Perfection*

Getty Images



Diane Keaton, 77, posted a video tribute to Miley Cyrus' new song "Flowers."

The actress danced to the song with her dog in the backyard of her California home, and it made for a super adorable moment.

"Flowers" is currently the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 List, and other celebs like Kerry Washington and Lisa Rinna are showing the song love.

The odds that you’ve shamelessly danced to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus sometime in the last few weeks is probably pretty high. Even Diane Keaton can't get enough of it. Last week, the actress, 77, posted the ultimate compliment to Miley : A video of herself dancing to the hit song on her Instagram .

The video shows Diane looking happy, goofy, and strong dancing around her backyard at her Sullivan Canyon home in California. TBH, it really captures Miley’s spirit, as Diane's “dance like no one’s watching” moves seem to mimic Miley’s own in the “Flowers” music video . Diane’s dog even joins in (and ICYMI, Miley loves animals .)

“YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” Diane wrote in the caption. Same, Diane. Same.

Obviously, Diane isn’t the only person who has become *obsessed* with Miley’s new hit, which is the lead single from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. The song is currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart , and broke Spotify’s first-week streaming record, reaching 100 million streams faster than any song before, per Variety .

The song has also gone viral on TikTok thanks to its subtle callbacks to one of Miley’s past relationships with a certain someone (although it’s all speculation!).

Anyway, it's clear that pretty much everyone digs this bop. “SAME! 🌸🌹🌺🌷🌼💐” Kerry Washington commented on Diane’s post, echoing her love for the song. Other stars like Lisa Rinna , Ellen Pompeo , and Alicia Keys showed their love for the song with lots of “♥️” below Diane’s post. Lisa Rinna also commented on one of Miley’s posts promoting “Flowers,” with “DANCE!!!!!!” The all-caps in these comments really say it all.

As for Miley, she’s expressed so much love and gratitude for the reaction to her new single. She even reposted Diane’s post to her Instagram story . “This song is dedicated to my fans and the steadfast self love I wish for each of you,” Miley wrote in a tweet . The song is definitely giving self-love, fun, and flowers.

Thanks, Miley!

