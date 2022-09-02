Viral Video Captures Michigan High Schoolers Mocking George Floyd’s Death

Instagram

A group of Michigan high school students stirred outrage when they jumped on a TikTok trend, creating a police brutality video inspired by and seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.

“I can’t believe kids are doing this,” parent Jaimie Nasceif told local outlet Fox 2 Detroit. “I think it’s ridiculous and something completely unacceptable.”

According to Fox 2, the video was recorded during an off-campus breakfast in August for players from Stevenson High School’s football team.

In the video, reposted to Instagram earlier this week by @metrodetroitnarc, white ninth-grade students in football jerseys stand in a circle on an outdoor patio. They surround a Black student, who kneels on the ground. The Black student wears all black clothing, except for a cloth that acts as a blindfold, and he places his hands behind his back as if he’s been arrested. The white students point water guns at him.

“I dare you to shoot him,” one of the white students says.

The white students shout a noise resembling a gunshot and tell the Black student to fall to the ground. One of the students even pushes him as a signal to fall.

“Shoot him in the head,” a student says after the Black child hits the ground.

Then, the circle of boys pretend to stomp and kick him while laughing. One of the white teammates tells the Black student to “go back to Africa.”

In a separate clip, white football players with water guns approach a Black teammate outside. (It is unclear if he is the same football player from the previous scenario.) They holler at him to “stop resisting” while pointing their guns. Then, one of the white students ends the fake arrest by tackling the Black kid.

At the video’s conclusion, someone within the group mentions George Floyd.

After the video circulated on social media, Stevenson High School Principal Kenneth L. Cucchi III told parents that it was inspired by a TikTok trend “based on the tragic death of George Floyd,” Detroit Metro Times reported.

“The school is investigating this event to ensure that no other unacceptable behaviors have occurred in addition to this video,” the principal said, according to the Times. “Preliminary disciplinary actions have been taken and the ongoing investigation will determine final consequences.”

According to the Times, Cucchi also said the school will use the video to teach other students about offensive social media content.

​​“In a case where a diverse group of students involved make a poor choice—regardless if their stated intent was not to deliberately harm or antagonize others—the school will use it to help students understand why this is offensive and harmful to the social fabric of our community,” he said.

This is not the first time Stevenson High School has dealt with accusations of discrimination.

Maya Hunko, a junior whose brother plays on the football team, said the school is diverse but doesn’t “focus on cultural awareness," Fox 2 reported.

Anthony Maharidge, a student of the school, started an online petition over a year ago, demanding Stevenson and the Utica School District take accountability for pervasive “homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and racism” in the community.

“I shouldn’t have the feeling of being judged in the halls every single day. I’m sure many other minorities in the school/district feel the same way as I do,” Maharidge wrote on the petition that has received nearly 500 signatures.

In a statement, Utica Public Schools said the actions in the George Floyd-inspired video do not align with its values.

“The images and the message in the video have no place in our community,” the statement read. “Even though the event was off-campus, student behaviors are still expected to model our community values and the school code of conduct.”

The statement added that appropriate action has been taken and the district has launched an investigation.

“There will continue to be discussion with the coaches and adults involved to ensure that there is appropriate supervision at sponsored and non-sponsored events that involve sports teams, other students, and the staff,” the statement read. “Stevenson High School remains committed to creating a positive environment that respects all people and reflects our community values.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

