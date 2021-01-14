A viral TikTok dermatologist named this $30 over-the-counter retinol his favorite
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Finding the perfect retinol isn’t always an easy task — especially when you’re on a budget. From high-end options to dermatologist-approved formulas, retinoids can usually cost a pretty penny.
While it’s crucial to talk to a skincare professional about what product will work best for you, a viral TikTok dermatologist known as Dr. Tomassian made a video showing one over-the-counter retinol that’s his favorite. And, it’s under $30 on Amazon.
Shop: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1%, $29.99
Developed and tested by dermatologists, La Roche-Posay’s adapalene gel treatment can help, “clear and prevent blackheads, whiteheads, clogged pores and acne blemishes,” according to its description. This oil and fragrance-free product additionally includes “a prescription-strength retinoid,” and it won’t clog your pores.
@dr.tomassian
Over the counter retinols! #retinol #skincare #drugstore #skincareroutine #tiktokdoc #dermatologist #glowingskin #beauty
♬ Trev Peace and Love for all – Trevor Duvenage
Along with being approved by Dr. Tomassian, many Amazon shoppers also can’t help but rave about it.
“[It’s the] best, most effective skincare ever!” explained one five-star reviewer. “This is the only product I have used that actually works on texture, lines [and] brown spots without causing major flaking and irritation. I’ve been using [it] for only two weeks, and yet the difference is extremely [visible].”
Another shopper explained, “This is straight-up the best [over-the-counter] retinol in the world. This will tighten your face and give you glass skin better than any serum.”
It’s important to note that using retinol can cause breakouts when first applying it to your skin. However, many reviewers explained that it’s worth sticking to in the long haul.
“You won’t miraculously wake up one day after using it and find beautiful movie-star skin. In fact, it will most likely make you break out for the first week to a month after using it while your skin clears and gets [used] to it,” another five-star reviewer wrote.
With all things considered, if you’re looking to add a retinol to your skincare arsenal, this fan-favorite, dermatologist-approved option won’t break the bank. And if you decide to take the plunge, it’s essential to apply SPF before going into the sun after using it.
If you enjoyed this post, check out how TikTok discovered a mascara that gives you lashes long enough to touch the sky.
More from In The Know:
Beauty brand Follain is making clean products more accessible
This is the microphone you keep seeing all over TikTok
This retinol is only $6 — and people are obsessed
Amazon’s best-selling retinol moisturizer costs only $14
The post A viral TikTok dermatologist named this $30 over-the-counter retinol his favorite appeared first on In The Know.