Viral star 'Big Boom' A.J. suffered broken foot in AEW Full Gear debut, still finished match with QT Marshall

TikTok star A.J. Befumo may have brought the boom this past Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, but he didn't escape his match with QT Marshall completely unscathed.

Befumo, who wrestled as 'Big Boom' A.J. to close out the Zero Hour portion of AEW's annual pay-per-view, suffered a broken foot during the match but was able to finish and pick up the victory in his first professional wrestling contest in nearly 20 years.

Befumo and his son, known on TikTok as Big Justice, rose to prominence on the social media platform for their "Costco Guys" schtick and have amassed more than 2.3 million followers. His debut match with Marshall had been weeks in the making, drawing heightened attention — and criticism — for its presence on one of AEW's biggest events of the year.

Although it wasn't a technical masterpiece, Befumo looked like a natural in the ring despite his nearly two-decade layoff. One of the unexpected highlights of the match came when Befumo delivered a superplex to Marshall. Big Justice drew one of the loudest pops of the night when he speared Marshall to help set his father up for his PowerBoom finisher.

Aside from the newly revealed broken foot, the match was a major success and electrified the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., earning an "A" rating from Uncrowned.

In addition to Befumo and Big Justice, viral star The Rizzler was involved in the match as the special guest timekeeper. He was accompanied to the ring by Paul Wight of WWE "Big Show" fame and even played a small role in the match itself, drawing trash talk from Marshall — who performed his role as a "Doom"-worthy heel to perfection.

There doesn't appear to be an immediate timeline for Befumo's recovery, nor was anything beyond one final match expected from him, but based on the overwhelming response and crossover appeal of the entire Costco-verse, future AEW appearances shouldn't be ruled out.