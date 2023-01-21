Viral Sensation Queeva Creates a New Sound for an Old Problem on Single 'Breaking My Heart'

Queeva has never dealt with a broken heart.

"I can't say I've experienced an extreme heartbreak or anything like that," the rising country music star admits to PEOPLE during a recent interview. "I'm only 19 years old, so it's kind of hard for me to have this huge heartbreak experience yet. But I've definitely experienced a certain amount of heartbreak with smaller things in my life. I can definitely relate to the feeling."

And it's that feeling that Queeva captured during the writing of her new single "Breaking My Heart," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE.

"This song is more of a story song from a different perspective," Queeva says about the song she wrote alongside Brandon Darcy and Ryan Garrett. "It's not directly related to me."

In fact, the viral sensation who grew up on the sounds of Taylor Swift and her Irish grandmother currently finds herself basking in the bliss of a nearly two-year-long relationship with someone she met at her high school.

"I currently am in a happy relationship, so that's what's funny about this song because it sounds like I'm very heartbroken — but I'm actually the opposite," says Queeva, one of six children in a classic Irish clan currently living in the north suburbs of Chicago. "I love his personality, honestly. I think that's just the best part. We get along so well. I mean, we wouldn't be lasting this long together if we didn't get along so well."

queeva Photo credit: Garret Rizan https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203794097152145

Garret Rizan Queeva

Nevertheless, Queeva says she knows that's not always the case for her growing legion of fans, so she felt it was important to explore those feelings also.

"Every time I listen to 'Breaking My Heart,' it just makes me feel a certain type of way," says Queeva, whose previous single "Over Time" garnered over 250,000 streams last year. "I feel like a lot of people can get that feeling from this song and be able to relate to it in any way that they can, whether they've been through a heartbreak in a relationship or a friendship or anything in life. And that's what I think is so cool about the song."

Story continues

And it all started with a guitar riff.

"We just built off of that sound, and it ended up having a more sad feel to it," the angelic-sounding songbird explains of "Breaking My Heart," which was produced by Frank Legeay. "So that's where we went with the direction of it."

Queeva says that "Breaking My Heart" is not just a heartbreak song, but a song that reminds all who listen to it that it's not good to dwell in such a place too long.

"That's not the way to go about it," she says. "I want people to be able to feel comfort from this song and maybe just realize that they're not alone with what they're experiencing. I love writing songs where I can help people in some type of way. And if this song can help them through whatever they're going through, then I've done my job."

RELATED: Shania Twain Says She Enjoys Being an 'Auntie' to Rising Stars Seeking Advice: 'So Rewarding'

queeva Photo credit: Garret Rizan https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203794097152145

Garret Rizan Queeva

Currently, this job of hers has Queeva commuting back and forth from Chicago to Nashville as she continues working her way up the country music ladder.

"Obviously my dream is to move to Nashville and live there full time," she says. "But I love being at home with my family and my boyfriend — I have five dogs, so I just don't know how I would do it!" She laughs. "But as I get a bit older, I definitely will."

And as she continues to grow, Queeva looks forward to learning a little more about love too, especially in what she believes is a far too filtered world.

"It's tough out there, especially for women my age with TikTok and such," she explains. "Guys are seeing these women and then picturing that every girl should be like that, when really, social media is all fake. It's not real. It's creating all these fake perceptions." She pauses. "You always have to stay true to who you are and don't change for anybody else — they should love you for who you are."