The Viral Nap Dress We've All Been Pining for Is 30% Off at Hill House Home's Early Black Friday Sale

Hill House Early Black Friday Sale

Hill House

What's better than a dress you can sleep in? One you can sleep in and wear out of the house.

Enter: the nap dress — a prairie-inspired smock piece with fluttery cap sleeves and a loose A-line fit — which took TikTok by storm this summer. Since the style's viral moment, the Hill House Home nap dress has become a fan-favorite style for its vibrant prints and high quality fabrics.

At over $100, the dress can easily put a dent in your budget, which is why, if you've been in the market for one but couldn't justify the price, you're going to want to take advantage of the brand's early Black Friday sale. For a limited time, you can get 30 percent off your purchase with the code 30FORYOU, and select styles are up to 65 percent off.

Shop the Hill House Home Black Friday Sale

Hill House's most popular (and the original) nap dress style, the Ellie, is famous for selling nearly 8,000 dresses within 30 minutes of its initial launch. Now, you can grab it in a variety of winter-friendly prints and textiles including navy velvet, wrinkle-resistant black crepe, and red tartan plaid, all of which would be ideal for holiday parties. Oh, and did we mention they all have pockets? Name a more perfect solution for stashing Christmas cookies to-go.

If the cap sleeves and midi length of the signature Ellie are a bit too breezy for your winter wardrobe wants, not to worry. Hill House now has a catalog of nap dresses in various lengths, and some with gorgeous elbow-length puff sleeves, like the Louisa nap dress, for example. You can also easily layer a thin turtleneck under most styles for an elegant, warm look.

Not to mention, the brand offers plenty of other options for bundling up, which are also on sale, including this reversible Edie puffer jacket and cozy pajama pants. You can also scoop up cozy knit sweaters and button-down cardigans for yourself and your little one.

This sale runs through Friday, November 25 (aka Black Friday), but while there's plenty of time to save, we have a feeling sizes will sell out quickly considering their popularity. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Hill House picks while they're still available.

