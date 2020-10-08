The Viral Fly from Mike Pence's Hair at the VP Debate Has Now Landed on a Halloween Wig

Few moments during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate captured America’s attention more than the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head for several minutes as he answered questions and responded to Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris.

Pence had no reaction to the fly in his hair. But the Internet certainly did, especially those viewers who were not fans of his to begin with.

In less than 24-hours, the bug (and undisputed breakout star of the vice-presidential debate) has inspired viral Tweets, hilarious memes and now, a Halloween costume — apparel retailer 3Wishes announced the release a silver-gray hair piece dubbed the "Debate Fly Wig" ($49.95; 3wishes.com) on Thursday morning.

Complete with a large bug stuck to the side of it, this wig is essential for a last-minute Halloween costume that's both clever and culturally-relevant. "We’ve got the wig, just bring your suit & mask (or skip the mask, Mrs. Veep did)," 3Wishes, which is also selling sexy Tiger King-inspired costumes this year, said in a press release.

And the quirky costume could be a hit, as hundreds of social media users still can't stop talking about Pence's unexpected companion.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who racked up Emmys for her star turn in HBO's satire Veep, about the White House, wrote on Instagram that "I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo - who is controlling that fly?"

Getty Images (2) From left: Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris at Wednesday's debate.

A Twitter account dedicated to the strange moment with the handle @MikePenceFly___ was even created before the conclusion of the debate. As of Thursday afternoon, it has garnered more than 113,000 followers.

Wednesday's vice-presidential debate — the only one of this campaign cycle — included increased protections against the novel coronavirus following President Donald Trump's hospitalization with the illness.

Harris, 55, and Pence, 61, were separated by plexiglass as they sparred over the government's coronavirus response, the relationship with China, the Supreme Court, policing and race and other issues.