This viral exfoliant beloved by dermatologists and beauty editors is majorly discounted right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s honestly overwhelming when it comes to managing the influx of summer sales happening currently. Obviously, the world’s smallest violin is playing right now — but it really can be overwhelming! But trust us, there’s one markdown happening that you simply cannot miss: The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

The iconic beauty brand Paula’s Choice has taken 20% off the cult-favorite 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — and tons of other best-selling essentials like the Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm and the 25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel — for no particular reason! Well, other than the fact that they love us and want us to take care of our precious skin.

This no-frills chemical exfoliant has been a favorite amongst beauty editors, dermatologists, estheticians and TikTok users for eons. I’ve also used it once per week for years now, and my sensitized, acne-prone skin couldn’t love it more.

Credit: Paula’s Choice

$25.60 $32 at Paula's Choice

Made with 2% salicylic acid — a type of beta hydroxy acid — the gentle, non-irritating exfoliant removes excess oils, dissolves dead skin cells and unclogs your pores. It’s also magic when it comes to fading dark spots and acne scars with consistent use without irritating the skin.

If you’re worried about this drying out your skin, don’t. This brilliant formula also features green tea leaf extract to calm the skin and butylene glycol to moisturize the skin. Per Paula’s Choice, 91% of users from an independent consumer panel reported noticeably healthier skin 90% of the same users saw improved skin texture.

Credit: Paula’s Choice

Remember: Not all skin is the same, and what works for someone else may not work for you! However, the brand claims that with consistent use of the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, your skin will appear more radiant, smooth and even-toned. It also can visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Shop the Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and other skin care essentials for up to 20% off before the sale ends!

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

The post This viral exfoliant beloved by dermatologists and beauty editors is majorly discounted right now appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The Dyson Airwrap is back in stock — here's where you can buy it

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty finds to perfect your routine — including a super rare Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm set

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin is totally sold out, but these 13 dupes are just as good

My dreamy future wedding shoes are on sale at Nordstrom — and I'm not even engaged yet