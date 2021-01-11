Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave the day before Buffalo's win

Frank Schwab
·3 min read

Sports fandom is special when it’s a communal experience.

Yes it’s just a game, but it’s at its best when that game or a team is shared by longtime friends or that brings together family.

When Buffalo Bills fan Jay Poch was shown on the telecast at the end of his team’s first playoff win in 25 years, he was in tears.

It was more than just the Bills winning a game. It went deeper than that, he told the Buffalo News.

‘I was overcome with emotion’

The Buffalo News’ Robert McCarthy tracked down Poch and asked him about his reaction that went viral.

He talked about his family. Many fans can probably relate to Poch tying Bills games to memories of his family. He said he visited his grandfather’s grave the day before the game to tell him he was going to be one of the small amount of fans let into the stadium.

"I've been a season ticket holder for 20 years – going to all the games with my dad, my aunts and uncles and my late grandfather. I even visited my grandpa's grave on Friday to tell him I was going to this one," Poch told The Buffalo News. "So when it was over, I was overcome with emotion. It just hit me."

Bills fans are among the most dedicated in sports, and they have had a lot of rough years before this Buffalo team broke through with an AFC East championship. Instead of Twitter being Twitter and revealing the worst of people, Bills Mafia flooded Poch’s tweet with replies that they were having the same reaction to the win.

Fans celebrate after the Buffalo Bills beat the Colts 27-24 in a wild-card playoff game. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Many Bills fans were emotional after win

The emotion from Bills fans, enjoying the biggest win the team has had in more than 20 years, was everywhere. Many were happy to react to Poch’s viral moment by saying he represented the feelings of many Bills fans.

By Monday morning Poch’s tweet had thousands of likes and many replies that told their own stories of happiness over Buffalo’s win.

The Bills play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, looking to keep their postseason and hopes to reach the Super Bowl alive. It will be another emotional day, which is how it should be.

