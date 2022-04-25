Here's our thoughts on the viral Always pan, which claims to be 8 kitchen tools in 1

Photo credit: Our Place

We’re always looking for ways to beat clutter and cutting down on non-essential kitchen items is a great way to start living more simply. So we were excited that the Instagram-famous Always pan, which claims to be able to replace eight pieces of kitchenware in one go, is now on sale.



As part of Our Place's annual Spring Sale, its famous skillet has been reduced by £25, bringing the price to £100. At £125 full price, these pans are certainly an investment, so we're happy for the chance to save some money when we can!

In fact, everything on the website is currently on sale – so if you're looking to replace your crockery, knives, chopping boards or glassware, now is the time. The brand's matching casserole, the Perfect Pot, has also been reduced by £30, bringing the price down to £110 from £140.

Tempted? We'd be quick – some of the more vibrant colours have sold out already, so snap up your preferred shade now to avoid disappointment.

If you’ve not heard of the Always pan, here are the details. Dubbed a “kitchen magician” by Oprah Winfrey, it’s managed to achieve something very few pieces of cookware have and has gone viral. Yes, a humble skillet has managed to sell out 10 times over in the US, rack up thousands of hashtags on Instagram, and, at one point, had a 50,000 strong waiting list.

Intrigued? The pan has gained its mega following thanks to a number of interesting details. Number one, the non-stick is highly effective. Two, it comes with a few handy extras to help you multitask more effectively. Three, it’s coated with a completely non-toxic ceramic, so you know it’s not releasing any nasties into your food (or the air), and four – it’s really pretty, coming in a choice of six Pinterest-perfect shades.

Coming in at £125 at full price, it is pricey, so we gave the Always pan a try to see if it lives up to the weight of expectation.

The Always pan by Our Place review

Out of the box you get the pan itself, with a lid, a metal steamer and a wooden spatula which, ingeniously, slots onto a built-in spoon rest on the handle, which saved so much mess during cooking. It worked perfectly on my induction hob, which isn’t always the case, so that was some immediate brownie points.

First impressions were that it felt solid without being untowardly heavy; a bonus when you’re attempting to wield hot pans around. This is likely due to being made from aluminium rather than cast iron. It’s very chic and minimal-looking, with a Scandi-esque finish but unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get our hands on one of the pretty pastel options so we can’t attest to their vibrancy. We tried the Smoke shade, which is a deep grey with a greenish tinge – it’s a good neutral and should go with most kitchen schemes.

Upon use, the non-stick was immediately a real bonus. I used it five times for this review and at no point was anything burnt on after use – not even when I scrambled some eggs. Sizewise, I comfortably made five portions of bolognese in the pan, but it was very full by the time I served. If you’re having a large dinner party, you might need to switch to your big casserole, then, but for a normal weeknight dinner or meal prep for lunch for the week ahead, the Always pan is perfectly roomy.



Thanks to the impressive non-stick, it’s easy to clean with just a gentle scrub with a normal sponge. It heats up nicely, if a little slowly, but once it’s hot, the heat is even and easy to control. The handle is comfy and easy to wield and there’s a pouring lip on both sides to help avoid spills.

I gave the steamer a try when cooking some veggies and it worked very well. Broccoli was well cooked with some bite and the flavours stayed fresh. If you’re a fan of steaming your dinner (it is a really healthy way to cook), there’s also a bamboo steamer available for purchase separately – great for buns and dumplings, rice or veg.

As far as the way the pan looks and functions, I have no complaints. I do take slight exception to the idea that it can replace all your cookware, however. While it does fry, steam, saute and more – if you need to cook something up for dinner and make some steamed veg simultaneously, you’re going to need more than one pan.

So, I wouldn’t recommend throwing out all of your existing pans. I would, though, recommend investing in an Always pan if you’re looking for a really versatile, easy to clean and effective piece of cookware that’ll look fab on your open shelving (or your Instagram feed).

You can pick up one of these pans from Our Place’s new UK website. You might want to act fast to bag the colour you want though – we're expecting a sell out.



