VIR IMSA: Westbrook quickest for Ford in first practice

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

Westbrook set the quickest time on the very last lap of the session, ahead of Porsche’s Earl Bamber and the sister Ford of Joey Hand.

The session was red flagged after just a handful of laps to retrieve the GT Daytona championship-leading Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellars, which laid an oil slick before pulling off between Turns 11 & 12.

Sellars had set the pace in GTD at the time, at 1m45.565s, but the Paul Miller Racing car now requires a new engine before the second session.

The track went green again with 33 minutes of the hour-long session left, with Dirk Muller taking P1 with 1m43.593s in the #66 Ford GT, before Ganassi Racing teammate Ryan Briscoe grabbed it with 1m43.394s in the #67 for a Ford 1-2.

Corvette’s Jan Magnussen was the first to break the 1m43s barrier, setting 1m42.951s with a quarter of the session remaining. Earl Bamber eclipsed it by a margin though, with a lap of 1m42.761s.

Hand (in for Muller in #66) had set the second fastest lap in the closing stages with 1m42.793s – just 0.032s shy of Bamber’s fastest lap at the time. But, having taken over from Briscoe, then Westbrook bested them all with a 1m42.627s, over a tenth clear of Bamber and Hand.

Magnussen stayed fourth, with Patrick Pilet fifth in the second Porsche, ahead of the quickest BMW of Alexander Sims.

The sidelined Sellars didn’t keep his top spot in GTD, with Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus topping the timesheets with 1m48.596s, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Mercedes.

However, Bleekemolen’s teammate Ben Keating was forced out of the session with five minutes remaining. Andy Lally was third quickest in the Magnus Audi, ahead of Sellars.

Session results:

1

67

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

GTLM

Ford GT

1'42.627

 

2

912

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.761

0.134

3

66

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

GTLM

Ford GT

1'42.793

0.166

4

3

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'42.951

0.324

5

911

Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.970

0.343

6

25

Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'43.055

0.428

7

4

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'43.360

0.733

8

24

John Edwards
Jesse Krohn

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'44.101

1.474

9

15

David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'45.160

2.533

10

33

Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

1'45.190

2.563

11

44

Andy Lally
John Potter

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'45.440

2.813

12

48

Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'45.565

2.938

13

96

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'45.583

2.956

14

93

Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'45.607

2.980

15

86

Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'45.608

2.981

16

58

Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'45.821

3.194

17

63

Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'46.455

3.828

18

14

Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'46.487

3.860

