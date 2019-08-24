VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel
After overnight thunderstorms, the track was wet for the start of this hour-long third practice session of the weekend on Saturday morning. Proving how tricky conditions were, the Corvette of Jan Magnussen went off at Turn 15 on his out lap.
Nick Tandy set the pace by over a second early on in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, before returning to the pits with the front end of his car coated in grass. Vanthoor then bested him by three tenths on 2m00.631s before the rain intensified once again.
Tandy went out for more runs, but failed to improve on any of them and suffered a couple more grassy offs, as did Vanthoor.
#33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, GTD: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen
Scott R LePage / LAT Images
In GT Daytona, Jeroen Bleekemolen was one of the few to improve in the closing stages of the session in his #33 Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Andy Lally had set the pace for the majority of the session in his #44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – bouncing back from a troubled Friday which ended prematurely when he went off at the final corner. After teammate John Potter took over today, he had an off of his own at the same turn.
Richard Heistand was third fastest in class in his AIM-Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Sunday’s weather forecast predicts a mainly dry event.
Session results:
1
912
Porsche 911 RSR
2'00.631
2
911
Porsche 911 RSR
2'00.938
0.307
3
66
Ford GT
2'01.262
0.631
4
25
BMW M8 GTE
2'02.258
1.627
5
3
Corvette C7.R
2'02.468
1.837
6
24
BMW M8 GTE
2'02.619
1.988
7
4
Corvette C7.R
2'02.660
2.029
8
67
Ford GT
2'03.197
2.566
9
33
Mercedes-AMG GT3
2'03.544
2.913
10
44
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'03.784
3.153
11
14
Lexus RC F GT3
2'04.732
4.101
12
63
Ferrari 488 GT3
2'04.968
4.337
13
48
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'05.057
4.426
14
96
BMW M6 GT3
2'05.584
4.953
15
9
Porsche 911 GT3 R
2'06.235
5.604
16
12
Lexus RC F GT3
2'06.251
5.620
17
76
McLaren 720S GT3
2'06.583
5.952
18
57
Acura NSX GT3
2'07.241
6.610
19
86
Acura NSX GT3
2'08.005
7.374
20
74
Mercedes-AMG
2'09.481
8.850