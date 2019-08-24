VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

After overnight thunderstorms, the track was wet for the start of this hour-long third practice session of the weekend on Saturday morning. Proving how tricky conditions were, the Corvette of Jan Magnussen went off at Turn 15 on his out lap.

Nick Tandy set the pace by over a second early on in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, before returning to the pits with the front end of his car coated in grass. Vanthoor then bested him by three tenths on 2m00.631s before the rain intensified once again.

Tandy went out for more runs, but failed to improve on any of them and suffered a couple more grassy offs, as did Vanthoor.

In GT Daytona, Jeroen Bleekemolen was one of the few to improve in the closing stages of the session in his #33 Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Andy Lally had set the pace for the majority of the session in his #44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – bouncing back from a troubled Friday which ended prematurely when he went off at the final corner. After teammate John Potter took over today, he had an off of his own at the same turn.

Richard Heistand was third fastest in class in his AIM-Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts a mainly dry event.

Session results:

1

912

New Zealand
New Zealand

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 RSR

2'00.631

2

911

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

2'00.938

0.307

3

66

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

Germany
Germany

Ford GT

2'01.262

0.631

4

25

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi

United States
United States

BMW M8 GTE

2'02.258

1.627

5

3

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

Spain
Spain

Corvette C7.R

2'02.468

1.837

6

24

Finland
Finland

Jesse Krohn
John Edwards

United States
United States

BMW M8 GTE

2'02.619

1.988

7

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

United States
United States

Corvette C7.R

2'02.660

2.029

8

67

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ford GT

2'03.197

2.566

9

33

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen

Netherlands
Netherlands

Mercedes-AMG GT3

2'03.544

2.913

10

44

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'03.784

3.153

11

14

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lexus RC F GT3

2'04.732

4.101

12

63

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander

Finland
Finland

Ferrari 488 GT3

2'04.968

4.337

13

48

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'05.057

4.426

14

96

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

United States
United States

BMW M6 GT3

2'05.584

4.953

15

9

Canada
Canada

Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon

Canada
Canada

Porsche 911 GT3 R

2'06.235

5.604

16

12

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell

United States
United States

Lexus RC F GT3

2'06.251

5.620

17

76

United States
United States

Paul Holton
Matt Plumb

United States
United States

McLaren 720S GT3

2'06.583

5.952

18

57

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Alice Powell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Acura NSX GT3

2'07.241

6.610

19

86

Germany
Germany

Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman

United States
United States

Acura NSX GT3

2'08.005

7.374

20

74

United States
United States

Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach

United States
United States

Mercedes-AMG

2'09.481

8.850

View full results

