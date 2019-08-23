VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche
Despite predictions of rain, the session stayed dry. Pilet surged to the top of the times in his #911 911 RSR with 13 minutes remaining, lapping in 1m41.234s to topple Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R from the top spot.
Earl Bamber was third quickest in the #912 Porsche, a tenth of a second off the pacesetting sister car. Richard Westbrook was the quickest Ford, just 0.006s behind Bamber in the #67 GT in fourth.
Jesse Krohn was fifth fastest in the first of the RLL-run BMW M8s, ahead of Dirk Muller (Ford), Tommy Milner (Corvette) and Tom Blomqvist’s BMW.
In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in the AIM-Vasser Sullivan Lexus, ahead of Robby Foley in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 and Bryan Sellers in the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
The session was briefly interrupted near the end when Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini suffered a major technical issue.
Earlier, Katherine Legge had a big moment in the #57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 early on due to a suspension problem, but didn’t hit anything and the car was repaired in time for her new teammate, Alice Powell, to get out on track at the end of the session.
Session results:
1
Porsche 911 RSR
30
1'41.234
2
Corvette C7.R
31
1'41.324
0.090
3
Porsche 911 RSR
31
1'41.337
0.103
4
Ford GT
26
1'41.343
0.109
5
BMW M8 GTE
27
1'41.574
0.340
6
Ford GT
23
1'41.674
0.440
7
Corvette C7.R
32
1'41.946
0.712
8
BMW M8 GTE
27
1'42.252
1.018
9
Lexus RC F GT3
25
1'43.783
2.549
10
BMW M6 GT3
29
1'43.944
2.710
11
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
25
1'44.273
3.039
12
Ferrari 488 GT3
28
1'44.344
3.110
13
McLaren 720S GT3
19
1'44.415
3.181
14
Mercedes-AMG GT3
22
1'44.533
3.299
15
Mercedes-AMG
26
1'44.537
3.303
16
Porsche 911 GT3 R
25
1'44.660
3.426
17
Lexus RC F GT3
25
1'44.953
3.719
18
Porsche 911 GT3 R
24
1'44.989
3.755
19
Acura NSX GT3
22
1'45.138
3.904
20
Acura NSX GT3
14
1'45.449
4.215
21
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
21
1'45.507
4.273