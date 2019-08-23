VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

Despite predictions of rain, the session stayed dry. Pilet surged to the top of the times in his #911 911 RSR with 13 minutes remaining, lapping in 1m41.234s to topple Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R from the top spot.

Earl Bamber was third quickest in the #912 Porsche, a tenth of a second off the pacesetting sister car. Richard Westbrook was the quickest Ford, just 0.006s behind Bamber in the #67 GT in fourth.

Jesse Krohn was fifth fastest in the first of the RLL-run BMW M8s, ahead of Dirk Muller (Ford), Tommy Milner (Corvette) and Tom Blomqvist’s BMW.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth set the pace in the AIM-Vasser Sullivan Lexus, ahead of Robby Foley in the #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 and Bryan Sellers in the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The session was briefly interrupted near the end when Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini suffered a major technical issue.

Earlier, Katherine Legge had a big moment in the #57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 early on due to a suspension problem, but didn’t hit anything and the car was repaired in time for her new teammate, Alice Powell, to get out on track at the end of the session.

Session results:

1

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

30

1'41.234

2

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

Spain
Spain

Corvette C7.R

31

1'41.324

0.090

3

New Zealand
New Zealand

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

Belgium
Belgium

Porsche 911 RSR

31

1'41.337

0.103

4

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ford GT

26

1'41.343

0.109

5

Finland
Finland

Jesse Krohn
John Edwards

United States
United States

BMW M8 GTE

27

1'41.574

0.340

6

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

Germany
Germany

Ford GT

23

1'41.674

0.440

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

United States
United States

Corvette C7.R

32

1'41.946

0.712

8

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi

United States
United States

BMW M8 GTE

27

1'42.252

1.018

9

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lexus RC F GT3

25

1'43.783

2.549

10

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

United States
United States

BMW M6 GT3

29

1'43.944

2.710

11

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

25

1'44.273

3.039

12

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander

Finland
Finland

Ferrari 488 GT3

28

1'44.344

3.110

13

United States
United States

Paul Holton
Matt Plumb

United States
United States

McLaren 720S GT3

19

1'44.415

3.181

14

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen

Netherlands
Netherlands

Mercedes-AMG GT3

22

1'44.533

3.299

15

United States
United States

Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach

United States
United States

Mercedes-AMG

26

1'44.537

3.303

16

United States
United States

Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long

United States
United States

Porsche 911 GT3 R

25

1'44.660

3.426

17

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell

United States
United States

Lexus RC F GT3

25

1'44.953

3.719

18

Canada
Canada

Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon

Canada
Canada

Porsche 911 GT3 R

24

1'44.989

3.755

19

Germany
Germany

Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman

United States
United States

Acura NSX GT3

22

1'45.138

3.904

20

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Alice Powell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Acura NSX GT3

14

1'45.449

4.215

21

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

21

1'45.507

4.273

