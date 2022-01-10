Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call for February 23, 2022

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 22, 2022 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 5529768. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, through Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 5529768. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@viperenergy.com



